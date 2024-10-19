Cwm LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.30 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

