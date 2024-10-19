Cwm LLC Purchases 2,971 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 773.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 381,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.