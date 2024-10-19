Cwm LLC Purchases 33,902 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 171,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 134,732 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,272 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

