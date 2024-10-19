Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 537.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.