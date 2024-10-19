Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 16.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,956,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,137,000 after buying an additional 270,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Global-E Online by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after buying an additional 357,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 227.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

