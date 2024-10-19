Cwm LLC Sells 3,743 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 704,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.11.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

