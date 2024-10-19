Cwm LLC Sells 448 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

International Paper stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,475.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

