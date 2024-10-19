Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.18% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKST. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 429,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $13.99 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.63.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.17%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.