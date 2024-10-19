Cwm LLC Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $83.71.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

