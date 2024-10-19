Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth $51,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

