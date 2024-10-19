DA Davidson Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Fulton Financial

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 613,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 567,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,022,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,323,000 after buying an additional 474,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

