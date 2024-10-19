Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 216.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $128.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

