Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Hallador Energy pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hallador Energy and Datang International Power Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hallador Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Hallador Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and Datang International Power Generation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $485.54 million 0.78 $44.79 million $0.59 17.44 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -1.25% -1.48% -0.72% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Datang International Power Generation beats Hallador Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

