Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $8,247,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $3,776,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $80.60 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.