Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.43.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

