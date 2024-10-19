Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.35 million.

Dominion Lending Centres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

