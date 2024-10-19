Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Reduced by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dover alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Dover by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 75.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dover by 975.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 56.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $194.41 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $195.68. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.