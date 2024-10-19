DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 117.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

