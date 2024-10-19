Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

