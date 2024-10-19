Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.58. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 119,204 shares.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
