Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 0.5 %
Educational Development stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
