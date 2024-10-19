Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Trading Down 0.5 %

Educational Development stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.