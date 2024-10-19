Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.72. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 9,380 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.
Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.
