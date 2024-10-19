Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.72. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 9,380 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

About Ellomay Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 1,688.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of Ellomay Capital worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

