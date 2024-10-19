EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,565,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EME opened at $453.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $455.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

