Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 1.5 %

EFOI stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

