Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 2,798,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,091,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ET. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.