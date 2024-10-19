Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Critical Analysis

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Enliven Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $1.02 billion 0.96 $2.42 million $0.06 401.23 Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($1.93) -15.03

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 0.24% 18.08% 4.97% Enliven Therapeutics N/A -29.31% -27.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and Enliven Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 3 2 0 0 1.40 Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.68%. Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Enliven Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. It also offers animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty, and vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for animal’s health and performance, food safety, and animal welfare; and engages in development, manufacturing, and marketing of microbial and bioproducts for various applications serving animal health and nutrition, environmental, industrial, and agricultural customers. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and markets conventionally licensed and autogenous vaccine products, as well as adjuvants for animal vaccine manufacturers. Further, it provides formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock’s diets and maintain optimal balance of trace elements in animals. Additionally, the company offers specialty ingredients for personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. It sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle producers, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

