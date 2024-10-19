Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.14 on Friday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

