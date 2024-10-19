Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.14 on Friday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.