Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Q4 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,556 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 976,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

