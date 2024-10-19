Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ISRG FY2024 Earnings

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.79.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

