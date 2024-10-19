Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,943 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 223,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

