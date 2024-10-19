Evercore ISI Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $10.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.