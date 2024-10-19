Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $5.53 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

