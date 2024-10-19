Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

