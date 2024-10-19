Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $278.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.23 and a 200 day moving average of $243.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $284.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.67.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

