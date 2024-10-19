Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,711.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

