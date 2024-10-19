Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,735,000 after acquiring an additional 367,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 616,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

