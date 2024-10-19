Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,118 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

