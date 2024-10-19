Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

OHI stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $41.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 204.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

