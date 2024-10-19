Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 139,693 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,506 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 681,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 720,738 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.68.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

