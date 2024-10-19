Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 331.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 91.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 427.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 57,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

