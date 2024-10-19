Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $598,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.71.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.91 and its 200 day moving average is $387.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.