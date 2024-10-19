Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,931.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,589,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Shares of EL stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

