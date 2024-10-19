Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

NYSE KNSL opened at $473.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.96 and its 200-day moving average is $427.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

