Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Universal by 82.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 145.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVV opened at $50.37 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

