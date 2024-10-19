Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200,556 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

