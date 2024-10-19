Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

