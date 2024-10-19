Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $742,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PECO opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.