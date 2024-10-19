Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $742,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PECO opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 267.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.