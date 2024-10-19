Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 4,711 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,290.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $126.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.