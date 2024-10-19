Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,235 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 101,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.77 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

