Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,053,481.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $916.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

